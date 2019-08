Also available on the NBC app

Does Kourtney Kardashian need better boundaries? Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are skeptical about the mom of three vacationing with not only her ex Scott Disick, but also his girlfriend Sofia Richie. In a new clip from the next "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," find out why momager Kris is especially concerned that Kourtney and Scott's friendly relationship won't have a happy ending.

Appearing: