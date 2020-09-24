Also available on the nbc app

Is "Real Housewives" the next reality TV stop for Kris Jenner after "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"? Not so fast! The mogul is well aware she's rumored to be the next addition to the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast, but Kris set the record straight once and for all on "Ellen" and explained why she doesn't think it's the right move for her at this time. But, she alo didn't rule out a potential guest appearance!

