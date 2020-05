Also available on the NBC app

Will the real Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian please stand up? The reality stars are the latest addition to Madame Tussauds' celebrity collection, and the famed museum might have outdone itself this time. See the mother-daughter duo's uncanny wax figures, and find out how Kris cleverly took the mind-bending visual to the next level!

