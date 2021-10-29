Main Content

Kris Jenner Jokes Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's PDA Makes Her Want To Hide In A Closet

Kris Jenner can't wait for her next turn as mother of the bride! The reality TV mogul shared her thoughts on daughter Kourtney Kardashians' recent engagement to Travis Barker, telling Ellen DeGeneres that the couple really is as head over heels for each other as they seem. In fact, Kris joked that their PDA is so passionate they apparently forget other people are in the room with them – including family members!

