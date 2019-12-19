Kris Jenner Jokes Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are ‘Worst Dinner Guests’ For Making Out In Her Bed

Also available on the NBC app

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had absolutely no boundaries when they went over to Kris Jenner’s house for their annual Christmas dinner! Kris documented the hilarious dinner on Instagram where she showed just how disinterested Chrissy was in cooking, choosing instead to relax on the couch. But after dinner was when the real fun began—Chrissy and John started making out in Kris’ bed! We’d love to do dinner with the Jenner/Legend/Teigen families.

Appearing: