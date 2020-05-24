Also available on the NBC app

Kris Jenner is not afraid to admit she's feeling frisky! In a bonus scene from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star confided in longtime pal Faye Resnick about being bedroom-ready for boyfriend Corey Gamble – pretty much all the time! – and wondered whether her high sex drive is "normal" for someone her age. But like any good friend would, Faye encouraged Kris to stop worrying and just continue living her best life!

