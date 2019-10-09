Kris Jenner Flaunts Killer Abs In Decades-Old Bikini Photo That Left Kim Kardashian Impressed

Caitlyn Jenner Praises 'Special' Ex Kris Jenner In Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'
CLIP 11/05/19
Kim Kardashian definitely takes after her mom! The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" beauty unearthed a decades-old photo of Kris Jenner baring her abs in a string bikini with a pal and shared it on Instagram. "I mean… who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to [my] brother!" she captioned the photo. Commenters were equally wowed by Kris' killer figure, which she's impressively maintained through the years.