Kris Jenner Explains Why Kylie Jenner Sold The Majority Of Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner is dreaming big! Following the makeup mogul's $600 million majority sale of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty juggernaut Coty, mom Kris Jenner told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the business move doesn't mean Kylie is getting out of the industry. "I think the goal is to just keep building Kylie's existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand," Kris said, adding that the sale is all part of the 22-year-old's ultimate "vision" and likely her legacy, too. "Twenty years from now she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter [Stormi]," Kris shared.

