TMI alert? Kris Jenner might be apologizing for this one for the rest of her life. The reality star recalled an embarrassing family story to Ellen DeGeneres this week, admitting that she and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner once got a little busy when they didn’t realize there were two bystanders under the bed – a 10-year-old Khloe Kardashian and her friend. Though it’s understandably a cringe-worthy memory for everyone involved, the fam does have a sense of humor about it. Khloe once joked on her talk show “Kocktails with Khloe” back in 2016 that the incident left her “scarred for life” and, yes, Kris still feels bad about it.

