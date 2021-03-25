Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kris Jenner & Ex Caitlyn Once Had Sex While Young Khloe Kardashian Was Under The Bed

CLIP03/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

TMI alert? Kris Jenner might be apologizing for this one for the rest of her life. The reality star recalled an embarrassing family story to Ellen DeGeneres this week, admitting that she and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner once got a little busy when they didn’t realize there were two bystanders under the bed – a 10-year-old Khloe Kardashian and her friend. Though it’s understandably a cringe-worthy memory for everyone involved, the fam does have a sense of humor about it. Khloe once joked on her talk show “Kocktails with Khloe” back in 2016 that the incident left her “scarred for life” and, yes, Kris still feels bad about it.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Ellen DeGeneres, ellen show, kris jenner caitlyn jenner, kim kardashian kanye west, kuwtk
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty In Death Of George Floyd: Kerry Washington, Ciara & More Celebrities React
CLIP 04/21/21
Eva Mendes Sparks Parenting Debate About Spanking After Revealing Her Stance: 'Happy To Agree To Disagree'
CLIP 04/20/21
Kim Kardashian Says It 'Would Make My Whole Life' To Go To 'Bridgerton' Fitting: 'I Am Freaking Out'
CLIP 04/20/21
‘Extreme Sisters’ Star Shaved Her Sister’s Butt When She Was Pregnant (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 04/20/21
Gabrielle Union & Tia Mowry’s Daughters Kaavia & Cairo Have Adorable Playdate
CLIP 04/20/21
Vanessa Hudgens Hasn't Met Ashley Tisdale's Daughter Jupiter: I'll 'Be The Auntie Who Sings'
CLIP 04/20/21
Gigi Hadid Proves Daughter Khai Is A Mini Fashionista While Marking Her Latest Milestone
CLIP 04/20/21
Tessica Brown, Woman Who Used Gorilla Glue In Her Hair Gets Surprised With Wig Makeover
CLIP 04/20/21
Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Relapsed After Nearly 4 Years of Sobriety: 'Not Proud of It'
CLIP 04/20/21
Prince Harry Returning To U.S. Without Having One-On-One Conversation With Prince Charles (Reports)
CLIP 04/20/21
Brant Daugherty Reveals He Missed Son's Birth: 'It Was Heartbreaking' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 04/20/21
Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Spears Objects To Jamie Spears’ $890,000 Legal Fees Request
CLIP 04/20/21
Prince Philip Left This Touching Gift For Teen Granddaughter Lady Louise (Report)
CLIP 04/19/21
Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Belts Out 'Happy Birthday' As Mom Turns 42: 'Birthday Love Felt & Heard'
CLIP 04/19/21
Bindi Irwin's Newborn Daughter Grace Meets Animals At The Australia Zoo
CLIP 04/19/21
Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s Drunk Message: 'God Knows I've Done Worse'
CLIP 04/19/21
Jessica Biel Says Her & Justin Timberlake's Sons Think Each Other Are 'Hilarious'
CLIP 04/19/21
How Queen Elizabeth Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday Following Prince Philip's Death
CLIP 04/19/21
Katy Perry Reacts To Prince Philip’s Death: ‘My Heart Goes Out To Him And His Whole Family’
CLIP 04/19/21
2021 ACM Awards Top Performances: Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney & More
CLIP 04/19/21
Blake Shelton Performs His First Hit Single ‘Austin’ At ACMs For Song’s 20th Anniversary
CLIP 04/18/21
Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Make First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby At 2021 ACM Awards
CLIP 04/18/21
Carrie Underwood Slays Gospel Medley With Icon CeCe Winans At 2021 ACM Awards
CLIP 04/18/21
Travis Barker Showers Kourtney Kardashian With PDA-Packed Birthday Tribute
CLIP 04/18/21
Vanessa Bryant Honors Her & Kobe Bryant’s 20th Anniversary With Romantic Wedding Photo
CLIP 04/18/21
Mark Wahlberg & Donnie Wahlberg Mourn Death Of Mother Alma With Touching Tributes
CLIP 04/18/21
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Extremely Happy’ In Response To Fans Asking If She’s OK
CLIP 04/17/21
Sharon Osbourne Says She’s ‘Angry’ & ‘Hurt’ In First Interview After Leaving ‘The Talk’
CLIP 04/17/21
Prince Harry Chats With Kate Middleton & Prince William After Prince Philip’s Funeral
CLIP 04/17/21
Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth Leave Handwritten Notes For Prince Philip At Funeral
CLIP 04/17/21
Queen Elizabeth Wipes Tear While Arriving At Prince Philip’s Funeral
CLIP 04/17/21
Prince Harry & Prince William Reunite At Prince Philip's Funeral
CLIP 04/17/21
Bindi Irwin’s Newborn Daughter Stares At The Camera In Adorable 3-Week Video
CLIP 04/16/21
Jeffree Star Hospitalized After ‘Severe’ Car Accident In Wyoming: ‘The Car Flipped 3 Times’
CLIP 04/16/21
Why Queen Elizabeth Will Sit Alone At Prince Philip’s Funeral
CLIP 04/16/21
Queen Elizabeth Beams With Prince Philip In Never-Before-Seen Private Photo
CLIP 04/16/21
Hilary Duff Wanted Her 9-Year-Old Son To Be Present For Baby No. 3’s Water Birth
CLIP 04/16/21
Trisha Yearwood Reveals Her Secret Signal To Tell Garth Brooks That She’s In The Mood
CLIP 04/16/21
TikTok Star Loren Gray Teams Up With Ghost Adventures Team for a Night
CLIP 04/16/21
Janel Parrish Is 'Proud' To Star In History Making Hallmark Movie: 'It Means Everything'
CLIP 04/16/21
Gal Gadot Reveals How Princess Diana Inspired Her Wonder Woman Portrayal
CLIP 04/15/21
Kris Jenner Shares Heartfelt Divorce Advice For Kim Kardashian: ‘The Kids Come First’
CLIP 04/15/21
Keith Urban Gushes Over Hosting 2021 ACM Awards With Mickey Guyton: It’s A ‘No Brainer’
CLIP 04/15/21
Justin Theroux Gets Candid About Friendship With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston: 'We Love Each Other'
CLIP 04/15/21
Alex Rodriguez Shares Final Lookback At Tender JLo Memories Hours Before Split Announcement
CLIP 04/15/21
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka & Capri Sport Lakers Jerseys To Honor Dad Kobe: 'Lil' Mambacitas'
CLIP 04/15/21
John Corbett Says He’s Returning As Aidan Shaw In ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot
CLIP 04/15/21
Dale Moss Breaks His Silence On Clare Crawley Relationship: ‘We’re In A Good Place’ | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/15/21
How Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna & More Stars Are Stepping Up To Stop Asian Hate
CLIP 04/15/21
NU’EST Reveal The Inspiration Behind Their New Album ‘Romanticize’ (Exclusive)
CLIP 04/15/21
John Stamos Celebrates Son Billy's 3rd Birthday With Adorable Montage Of Mirror Selfies
CLIP 04/15/21
Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation: I’m ‘Super Bloated’
CLIP 04/15/21
Prince William & Prince Harry Won't Walk Next To Each Other At Prince Philip's Funeral
CLIP 04/15/21
Prince Harry, Prince William & Rest Of Royal Family Will Not Wear Military Uniforms at Prince Philip's Funeral
CLIP 04/15/21
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Wish The Best For Each Other As They Announce Split
CLIP 04/15/21
Jeannie Mai Reveals Symbolism Behind Her Nude-Colored Wedding Gown: It 'Represents How Transparent We Are'
CLIP 04/14/21
‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Shares Hand Injury Update After ‘Terrible’ Accident & Fifth Surgery
CLIP 04/14/21
Olympian Sam Mikulak Jokes About Being Team USA's Oldest Gymnast At 28: I Should 'Walk Out With A Cane'
CLIP 04/14/21
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Twins With Her In Major Fashion Move: 'She's Borrowing My Things'
CLIP 04/14/21
Chris Hemsworth’s Son Wears Thor Costume While Getting Boxing Lessons From Dad
CLIP 04/14/21
Vicki Gunvalson Crashes Jeana Keough's Interview To Confirm Engagement To Steve Amid Breakup Rumors
CLIP 04/14/21
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Surprise Daughter Luna With Beachside Scavenger Hunt For 5th Birthday
CLIP 04/14/21
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Pose With 7 Great-Grandchildren In Newly Released Photo
CLIP 04/14/21
Adam Perkins, Vine Viral Video Star, Dead At 24
CLIP 04/14/21
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr Share Candid Convo About Motherhood
CLIP 04/14/21
Prince Harry & Prince William Have Spoken On The Phone Ahead Of Prince Philip’s Funeral (Reports)
CLIP 04/14/21
Aaron Rodgers Gushes Over 'Cuddle Time' With Fiancée Shailene Woodley During Disney World Trip
CLIP 04/14/21
Colton Underwood Apologizes To Ex Cassie Randolph After Coming Out As Gay
CLIP 04/14/21
John Travolta Honors 'Beautiful' Son Jett On What Would Have Been His 29th Birthday: 'I Love You'
CLIP 04/13/21
Kate Winslet Says It Felt 'Liberating' To Play Someone As 'Utterly Real' As 'Mare Of Easttown'
CLIP 04/13/21
Katy Perry Reacts To Emily Blunt Resemblance: 'God Liked Us So Much, She Made It Twice'
CLIP 04/13/21
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Treats Keith Urban & Their Daughters To At-Home Pedicures & Foot Massages
CLIP 04/13/21
See Justin Lin’s Reaction When Asked About ‘Fast 10’ Possibly Heading To Space
CLIP 04/13/21
Michelle Rodriguez Recalls ‘Impactful’ Work On ‘Fast & Furious 7’ After Paul Walker’s Death
CLIP 04/13/21
John Cena Says ‘F9’ Co-Star Vin Diesel Has ‘Every Characteristic’ Needed To Be A WWE Superstar
CLIP 04/13/21
Vin Diesel’s Son Vincent Adorably Crashes His ‘F9’ Interview
CLIP 04/13/21
Justin Timberlake Called Boy Band Music Genre 'Stupid' In 2000 Interview
CLIP 04/13/21
'Bridget Jones's Diary' 20th Anniversary: Renee Zellweger Only Spoke To Hugh Grant With A British Accent
CLIP 04/13/21
Kang Daniel Shares Inspiration Behind New Album ‘Yellow’: ‘The Lyrics Are Really Sad And Deep’
CLIP 04/13/21
Pete Davidson Seems To Confirm Phoebe Dynevor Romance: 'I'm With My Celebrity Crush'
CLIP 04/13/21
Howie Mandel And Daughter Jackie Love To Make Prank Phone Calls Together
CLIP 04/13/21
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Flattered’ By Her ‘Empathetic And Concerned’ Fans
CLIP 04/13/21
Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato & More Celebrities React To Daunte Wright Being Fatally Shot By Police
CLIP 04/13/21
Topher Grace Says 'That '70s Show' Co-Star Wilmer Valderrama Is 'Going To Be Such An Amazing Dad'
CLIP 04/13/21
Andra Day Says Regina King Surprise Was A Moment Of 'Black Girl Love': 'We Love To See Each Other Winning'
CLIP 04/13/21
Kacey Musgraves Sparks Romance Speculation With Dr. Gerald Onuoha After Posting Cozy Selfie
CLIP 04/13/21
'Home Town' Stars Ben & Erin Napier Expecting Baby No. 2: 'I Can't Wait To See The 4 Of Us'
CLIP 04/12/21
Travis Barker Tags Kourtney Kardashian In NSFW Post: 'All Day I Dream About Sex With You'
CLIP 04/12/21
‘Cruel Summer’ Star Chiara Aurelia Wants To Follow In Jessica Biel’s Footsteps
CLIP 04/12/21
Robert Irwin Calls Sister Bindi An 'Amazing' Mom In Heartwarming National Siblings Day Message
CLIP 04/12/21
Olivia Holt Calls Jessica Biel ‘An Incredible Human Being’ After Working Together On ‘Cruel Summer’
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince Harry May Not Be Allowed To Sit With Royal Family At Prince Philip's Funeral
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince Andrew Speaks Out About Prince Philip, Breaking His Silence Since Stepping Down As Royal
CLIP 04/12/21
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome First Child Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince Harry Says Prince Philip Was 'Cheeky Right 'Til the End' In Touching Tribute
CLIP 04/12/21
Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Expecting Twin Boys: ‘You Both Are Already So Loved’
CLIP 04/12/21
John Stamos Admits He Was ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘Friends’ Guest Role
CLIP 04/12/21
Prince William Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Prince Philip & Shares Photo Of Him With Prince George
CLIP 04/12/21
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Pack On The PDA At 2021 BAFTAs
CLIP 04/11/21
Prince Philip Remembered At The 2021 BAFTA Awards
CLIP 04/11/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.