Kris Jenner Calls Pete Davidson 'Amazing': 'We're Really Fond Of Him'

Kris Jenner is a fan of Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson! "I just think they're great together. I think they're having a good time. He's amazing. We're really fond of him," she told Access Hollywood at the premiere of "The Kardashians." Kris also made a light-hearted suggestion for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's next wedding: "if they do get married in another situation, maybe … someone other than Elvis would be good," she joked. "The Kardashians" premieres April 14 on Hulu.

