Kris Jenner Breaks Into Tears Over Saying Goodbye To 'KUWTK': 'It's Hard To Think About The End'

CLIP03/11/21
The thought of saying goodbye to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was extremely emotional for Kris Jenner. In a sneak peek of the upcoming final season of the long-running E! reality series, the Kardashian matriarch broke down in tears over the close of such an important chapter. “It's just hard to think about the end,” she told friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick, adding that “telling the crew was the hardest thing” she’s done in her entire life.

