Does Kris Jenner have her sights set on the White House?! Not so fast. The reality star fooled fans with a prank presidential run this week, jokingly announcing her 2024 Oval Office bid before revealing she had simply jumped on the viral #Krissed trend taking over TikTok. Despite Kris' post being nothing more than a punchline, she wouldn't be the first in her family to have political aspirations.

