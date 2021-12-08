Also available on the nbc app

Jana Kramer is keeping it real. The actress opened up to Access Hollywood about co-parenting with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. "Like anything with new situation and transitions it can be difficult, there's feeling on both sides and we have to work through them separately," she said. "We have two amazing kids and I think just keeping the focus on them." She also revealed how her "The Holiday Fix Up" castmates helped her get through a difficult time while filming. "The Holiday Fix Up" premieres Dec. 11 on Lifetime.

