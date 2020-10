Also available on the nbc app

K-pop star Yohan has passed away at the age of 28. The musician, who was part of the K-pop group TST, has died. His cause of death is currently unknown. Yohan’s label, KJ Entertainment confirmed that sad news in a statement that read, “We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.”

