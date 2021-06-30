Also available on the nbc app

K-pop star Kevin Woo chatted with Access Hollywood and spilled exclusive details about his new single, “Got It.” “It’s about a toxic relationship that I keep coming back to, even though I know it’s not what’s best for me, at the end of the day. But you know, we all have our guilty pleasures and I was just being really honest with my feelings and I hope people can resonate with it,” he said.

