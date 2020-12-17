Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian's 6-year-old son Reign Disick has major flow! The 41-year-old mom of three shared throwback videos of her youngest child rapping the lyrics to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and a clip of him singing along to the kid-friendly remix of "Come Get Her" by Rae Sremmurd. Talent seems to run in the family because Kourtney showed off her 11-year-old son Maron’s performance of Travis Scott's "Highest in the Room" and it was epic!

Appearing: