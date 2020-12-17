Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Raps Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage'

CLIP12/17/20
Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian's 6-year-old son Reign Disick has major flow! The 41-year-old mom of three shared throwback videos of her youngest child rapping the lyrics to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and a clip of him singing along to the kid-friendly remix of "Come Get Her" by Rae Sremmurd. Talent seems to run in the family because Kourtney showed off her 11-year-old son Maron’s performance of Travis Scott's "Highest in the Room" and it was epic!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Kourtney Kardashian, reign disick, The Kardashians, entertainment news, celebrity
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.