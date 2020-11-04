Robert Irwin Tries To Prove He Can Take Care Of Bindi Irwin’s Baby Girl By Himself (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 04/22/21
Main Content
Kim Kardashian’s nephew, Reign Disick, gave her the biggest compliment of all. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest son said the 40-year-old reality star looked like she was in her 20s. The beauty mogul shared the hilarious videos of their cute conversation on her Instagram story. The mom-of-four just celebrated her 40th birthday with an exclusive island getaway in October.