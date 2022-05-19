Main Content

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Tell Her To 'Stop' French Kissing Travis Barker: 'Eww'

Kourtney Kardashian's kids want her and Travis Barker to keep their PDA to themselves! The reality star's little ones didn't hold back when telling Kourtney to "stop" French kissing her now-husband in a new episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." Penelope Disick, 9, and her 6-year-old brother, Reign, both let the couple know that they'd had enough of their smooching. "Eww, guys," Reign said at the dinner table.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution
