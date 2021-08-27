Also available on the nbc app

Penelope Disick is rocking a new fiery hair style. The nine year old seems to be following in her mother, Kourtney Kardashian's, footsteps rocking a new look this summer. On Thursday, the 42 year old reality star showed off her daughter's new look on her Instagram. In the pic, P is sporting red long hair and an oversized grey tshirt. Kourt captioned the photo of P's new rock style with a series of red emoji's. And by the looks of it, it seems like her makeover was done at home. The mom of three posted another snap on her Instagram story of Penelope's hair full of red dye. Kourtney also got her new hairdo earlier this summer courtesy of her boyfriend Travis Barker.

