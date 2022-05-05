Main Content

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Cries Over Travis Barker Engagement: She 'Took It Hard'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving fans an inside look at the joy of their engagement, but the happy news wasn't always so happy for her kids. During Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the mom of three revealed how her daughter, Penelope, reacted to the news that the Blink-182 drummer popped the question. "Penelope took it hard. I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means," she said.

