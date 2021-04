Also available on the nbc app

Packing on the PDA thousands of feet up! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are taking their whirlwind romance to new heights. The Blink 182 drummer is sharing more romantic photos and videos from their latest trip together. In the snaps Kourt and Travis can be seen rock climbing and crossing a suspended bridge. No fear of heights or fear of commitment here!

