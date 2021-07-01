Main Content

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Return To Disneyland With Her Youngest Son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back at the happiest place on earth! The pair nicknamed “Kravis” went to Disneyland on Tuesday with Kourt’s youngest child, Reign, and documented their fun day on Instagram. The reality star posted several snaps from their latest outing, and it looks like they hit all the best rides! Kourt posted pictures of them hitting Space Mountain and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. They also snacked on some delicious food—the mom-of-three snapped pictures of her eating a churro and Mickey-Mouse shaped pretzel. This isn’t Kourtney and Travis’ first trip to Disneyland; they visited the Anaheim theme park back in May with their kids.

