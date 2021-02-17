Also available on the nbc app

It's official! Just 48 hours after celebrating Valentine's Day, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker by posting a snap of the couple's hands clasped together. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star did not include a caption for the post, but the picture was worth a thousand words with rocker's tattoos on full display. The 45-year-old musician also dropped a black heart emoji in the comments and reposted the shot to his Instagram Story. Kourtney and Travis, who have been friends for years, have reportedly been dating for about three months.

