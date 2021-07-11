Main Content

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out On Camera At UFC Fight

Talk about a knockout! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are throwing some major PDA into the ring! The couple shared a playful kiss while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas over the weekend, making out in the stands right on time for the cameras. Kourtney also gave followers a close-up peek at her fight-night ensemble, posing in a black corset and leather pants for a series of Instagram photos.

