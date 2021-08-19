Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are turning up the heat in paradise! The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer have been sharing glimpses of their romantic trip south of the border to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Travis shared a video of the two of them riding horseback on the sand at sunset. He put the focus on Kourtney, who was wearing a sexy red slip dress and cowboy boots, then turned the camera to selfie mode.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 1 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution