Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going full punk for Halloween. The newly-engaged couple got an early start on the holiday, dressing up as '70s rocker Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen in spot-on costumes for Travis' House of Horrors concert in Malibu, Calif. on Thursday night. Kravis showed off their look in a series of Instagram photos, revealing that the drummer completely covered his signature face and neck tattoos to give the ensemble extra authenticity.

