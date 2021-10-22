Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Go Full Punk As Sid & Nancy In Spot-On Halloween Costumes

CLIP10/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going full punk for Halloween. The newly-engaged couple got an early start on the holiday, dressing up as '70s rocker Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen in spot-on costumes for Travis' House of Horrors concert in Malibu, Calif. on Thursday night. Kravis showed off their look in a series of Instagram photos, revealing that the drummer completely covered his signature face and neck tattoos to give the ensemble extra authenticity.

Appearing:
Tags: Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker, kourtney kardashian travis barker, sid and nancy, halloween 2021
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.