Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Cozy For Family Disneyland Outing

CLIP12/19/21
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker won't let a little rain dampen their holiday spirit! The couple enjoyed a family getaway to Disneyland this week, taking Kourtney's 6-year-old son, Reign, and Travis' 18-year-old son, Landon. The Poosh founder captioned her post, , "The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time" and Travis couldn't agree more, commenting, "Can't think of anything better."

