Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Cuddle Up In Bed While Wearing Sheet Face Masks

CLIP09/17/21
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are keeping it real! On Thursday, the 42-year-old reality star shared an "Instagram vs Reality" post on her Instagram that showed her and the Blink-182 drummer in a new light. The first photo shows Kourt in full glam, wearing a sexy black bustier, lace-up pants and gloves. Her "reality" pic shows her cuddled up next to her man and starring into the camera wearing sheet masks! Kourtney is known to love taking care of her skin and often shares wellness tips on her lifestyle website, Poosh. And it seems now she has Travis doing skincare treatments with her too!

Clips

