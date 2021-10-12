Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heating things up at Disneyland. On Monday, the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer shared a video of him and the 42-year-old former reality star in front of the Sailing Ship Columbia in the Frontierland area of the park. In the clip, Kourtney is straddling Travis as he holds her up and they give each other a steamy kiss. "I want your skull" Barker captioned the post, quoting The Misfits song "Skulls." The Poosh founder finished the lyric commenting "I need your skull."

