Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The couple made their red carpet debut at the event - and they made sure to show their steamy affection for one another. While striking some fierce poses together on the carpet, the "KUWTK" star slipped her man some tongue as they smooched for the camera multiple times.

