Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Blended Family Photo With Travis Barker's Kids: 'Heart Full'

CLIP04/22/22

That's the way they became the Barker Bunch! Kourtney Kardashian is marking her birthday with an adorable blended family photo! The mom of three gave fans an inside look at her Disneyland birthday celebration on Wednesday and it featured a photo with the ones she loves. "Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life. heart full," she captioned the photos.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker, blended family, Disneyland
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.