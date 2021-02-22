Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are turning up the heat! Just days after the reality star and her rocker beau went Instagram official, Travis gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at their love story, sharing a photo of a sexy love note from his girlfriend that read, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney." Just 48 hours after celebrating Valentine's Day, Kourtney confirmed her romance with the Blink-182 drummer by posting a snap of their hands clasped together.

