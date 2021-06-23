Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking their love to the beach! The couple enjoyed a beach getaway this weekend and shared some highlights from their trip on Instagram. The 42-year-old reality star posted a sweet video of Travis and his kids running into the ocean on Tuesday. In the video the Blink-182 drummer is rocking color-blocked board shorts as he leads the group into the ocean. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star follows closely behind in a leopard bikini with Travis’ not too far behind. Kourt also shared several photos from her getaway including two pictures of the beach and their lounge chairs, a delicious pasta dish and a beautiful sunset.

Appearing: