Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't have time for unwanted comments about her body. During Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians," the Poosh founder got candid with her mom Kris Jenner about wanting to have a child with Travis Barker. "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience," she revealed.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution