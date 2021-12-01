Main Content

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back At Pregnancy Speculation Over New Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is done with all of the pregnancy theories. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum fired back at an Instagram commenter who speculated that she might be expecting. The user wrote in a since-deleted comment, which was captured by Comments By Celebs, "Not to be that girl but… Is that a preg belly." Kourtney seemed to be tired of all of the guessing … she replied, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

