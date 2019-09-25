Also available on the NBC app

Kourtney Kardashian is proud to be a bookworm! The Poosh founder sounded off when haters thought a recent photo of herself posing with a book in a bathtub was a little unrealistic, accusing her of having "never read" one before. Kourtney not only informed the trolls that she's cracked open the classics, but also reminded them that she's a college graduate too. Though the mom of three's snap was clearly staged, that doesn't mean she's not turning pages off-camera. When one fan came to her defense, Kourt revealed that she tries "to read every night."

