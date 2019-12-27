Kourtney Kardashian Defends Getting Kids A New Puppy After Some Raise Concerns Over Her Other Dog

Also available on the NBC app

Kourtney Kardashian's kids found the most adorable present under their tree this year! Mason, Penelope and Reign received a precious golden retriever puppy on Christmas morning. While many of Kourtney's Instagram followers were excited about the new addition to the family, some were upset and assumed that she had gotten rid of their other dog, Honey, to make room for the new one. Kourtney quickly set the record straight, telling fans that they still had the Pomeranian.

