Kourtney Kardashian Defends 4-Year-Old Son Reign's Long Hair: 'He Is A Happy Boy'

Kourtney Kardashian has no time for the mom-shamers! After sharing snaps from a family getaway to Santa Ynez, Calif., the Poosh founder was forced to defend 4-year-old son Reign's long locks when a follower suggested that she should cut his hair. "She really need not worry about kids that aren't her own," Kourtney replied. "He is a happy boy." The reality star has faced criticism from the parenting police before. In August 2019, she stood her ground on her decision to take frequent vacations with her children.

