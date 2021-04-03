Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Fun Day With Daughters At Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
CLIP 06/09/21
Main Content
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking things to the next level and bringing their families along! The red-hot couple cooled things down on a ski trip this week, hitting the slopes with each other’s kids and proving the blended fam has a total blast together. Kourtney and her rocker beau both appeared in a “pass the phone” challenge on Travis’ daughter Alabama’s TikTok, where everyone threw playful shade and Kourtney dropped a major title for the first time in public.