Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking things to the next level and bringing their families along! The red-hot couple cooled things down on a ski trip this week, hitting the slopes with each other’s kids and proving the blended fam has a total blast together. Kourtney and her rocker beau both appeared in a “pass the phone” challenge on Travis’ daughter Alabama’s TikTok, where everyone threw playful shade and Kourtney dropped a major title for the first time in public.

