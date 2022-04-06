Main Content

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence On Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker: 'Practice Makes Perfect'

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker and revealed that the ceremony might not be all that it seems. On Wednesday, "The Kardashians" star shared details from the night, implying that the couple aren't legally husband and wife. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out...and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she said.

