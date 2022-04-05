Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot! After packing on the PDA at the 2022 Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas, the love birds got hitched in Sin City. Access Hollywood exclusively spoke with Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, where the reality star and blink-182 drummer said "I do." Marty revealed details from when the wedding was booked, including the fact that an Elvis impersonator married the couple.

