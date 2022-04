Also available on the nbc app

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are bringing their romance to the Oscars! The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer attended their first Academy Awards together as a couple on Sunday night. The couple seemed extra affectionate on the carpet, grasping each other's hand as they posed for pictures and going in for a flirty kiss.

