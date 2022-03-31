Main Content

Kourtney Kardashian Acts As 'Nurse' For Travis Barker By Removing His Stitches

CLIP03/31/22
The nurse is in! Kourtney Kardashian helped out her fiancé, Travis Barker, this week and he shared his appreciation with a shoutout on Twitter, writing, "Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches." Travis didn't share why he needed stitches, but his followers seemed happy Kourtney could assist. If you've been keeping up with the couple, then you know they most recently attended the Oscars on Sunday and packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet!

