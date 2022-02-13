Also available on the nbc app

Kodak Black is reportedly among the four people shot outside an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert over the weekend. Multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC News that the rapper and three others were hit when an unidentified gunman opened fire outside a West Hollywood restaurant around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police said. Reps for Black, 24, have not publicly commented on the reports.

