Bianka Bryant is showing off her best dance moves! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share an adorable video of oldest daughter Natalia and her cousins dancing to "We Rock" from the hit Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock." But it wasn't long before the teen's younger sister crashed the party. The 3-year-old popped up right in front of the camera and strutted herself while smiling ear-to-ear. As if the clip couldn't get any sweeter, Bianka was wearing a black Los Angeles Lakers t-shirt — an obvious nod to her late father, Kobe Bryant.

