A helicopter safety bill named in honor of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant has been reintroduced to Congress. On Jan. 25, Congressman Brad Sherman and Senator Dianne Feinstein revealed that they were reintroducing the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act for the 117th session of Congress. If passed into law, the legislation – which was first introduced last June – would bolster federal safety standards for equipping helicopters and necessitate that the Federal Aviation Administration start requiring all helicopters certified for six or more passengers to be equipped with a flight data recorder, a cockpit voice recorder, and a terrain awareness and warning system. The announcement of the bill’s reintroduction comes one day before the one-year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths.

