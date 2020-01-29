Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy Broke Out Into Prayer After His Death: 'Everything Just Stopped'

Also available on the NBC app

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death shook everyone at Mamba Sports Academy, the NBA star's athletic facility. Twelve-year-old Jatniel Cabrera and her father Edwin were there for a basketball tournament when news of the tragedy broke. "Everything just stopped, paused and got silent," Jatniel told Access Hollywood. "You could see in everybody's faces, it just started dropping, kids screaming and crying. Once everyone found out, we gathered together and just started praying, getting on one knee and just started praying," her dad added. Jatniel also told Access about her special conversation with Kobe after a recent basketball game which inspired her to keep going.

