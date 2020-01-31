Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant's family is asking for privacy following the tragic death of the NBA star legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, while noting that the inaccurate reports surrounding the helicopter crash are only adding pain for the grieving loved ones. "We are disappointed in some media's broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate," Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc., said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

