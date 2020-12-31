Also available on the nbc app

Kobe Bryant’s daughter is sharing an inspiring message. Natalia Bryant took to her Instagram stories to share fan requested photos – one asked her to share a photo when she was at her lowest but nobody knew. The 17-year-old shared a photo writing, “I wasn't going to do this one, but thought it was important to share because you never know when someone is going through problems of their own. I genuinely think that it is so important to find your close circle of trusted people and be able to vocalize your feelings to them when you are down or not feeling like yourself.”

