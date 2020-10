Also available on the nbc app

Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter is keeping his memory close to her heart. The NBA legend's wife, Vanessa, posted a heartwarming video of 1-year-old Capri walking around the house with a framed photo of Kobe in her hands. The toddler couldn't have sounded more proud when paying an adorable tribute to her famous dad – and she also didn't seem to want to let that precious memento go!

